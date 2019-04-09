Campaigning ends in Baramulla LS seat, polling on Apr 11

April 09, 2019 | Agencies

Campaigning, which remained by and large peaceful came to an end on Tuesday evening in Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, which is going to polls on April 11 in the first phase in Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, as dozens of far-flung and remote villages are within the range of the Line of Control (LoC), the authorities have made a 'plan B' to shift polling stations, in the event of any ceasefire violation, particularly in Uri sector, where one person was killed and several houses were damaged in shelling last month.