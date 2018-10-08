Callous admin responsible for increasing road accidents: Tarigami

‘House Committee report on erstwhile Doda district, Highway gathers dust’
‘House Committee report on erstwhile Doda district, Highway gathers dust’
Srinagar:
Expressing shock and grief over fatal road accident in Digdool area in Ramban in which at least 22 persons were killed, CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has termed administration’s ‘callousness’ responsible for the increasing number of accidents in the state.
In a statement issued here, Tarigami said that a house committee headed by him was constituted following mounting number of accidents in erstwhile Doda region and the National Highway in Jammu region had submitted recommendations before the government but ‘unfortunately the same is gathering dust. This is unfortunate and utter callousness on part of the state administration which owes an explanation on the latest fatal road accident. The repeated road accidents in Doda, Kistwar, Ramban and Udhampur districts, he said, must be a grave concern for the state government. He said over five years have passed since the panel submitted its report; the government is yet to come out with its action taken report on the recommendations. While expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he demanded ex-gratia relief for the victim families and free of cost treatment to those injured in the accident.
How is Kashmir India’s integral part, asks MLA Rasheed
Srinagar: While reacting to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that no power can snatch Kashmir from them, MLA Langate Engineer Abdul Rasheed on Sunday said “Indian leaders need to answer why they have to cry every time that J&K belongs to India and no power on earth can snatch it from India.”
While addressing the inaugural function of Langate Premier League in Audoora Langate, Rasheed said that Home Minister and others need to answer that if they need not cry about Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujrat or any other Indian state that they are India’s Integral part, what forces them to cry every day that J&K is India’s Integral part.
He said that it yet again authenticates that Indian leadership is absolutely sure that J&K is a disputed territory on either side of LOC. By claiming that no power on earth can snatch J&K from India, Rajnath Singh has contradicted Indian First Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru’s declaration made at various public forums that India is against forced marriages and will never compel Kashmiris to be part of India against their wishes. As such if Kashmiris ask for the right to self-determination and New Delhi still threatens them it is simply dishonoring and disgracing Nehru. Rasheed rejected Union Home Minister’s claim that Kashmiri youth is being instigated to indulge in violence. He said that every Kashmiri firmly believes that not only youth should be kept away from politics but their proper place is a college or university. However, Rajnath Singh needs to be reminded that it is New Delhi has dumped Kashmiri leaders right from Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah to Mehbooba Mufti and also denying any political space to pro-resistance leaders that push youth to the wall.