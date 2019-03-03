Calling those who question veracity of Balakot strikes, anti-national baffling: Mehbooba

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said calling those who question the veracity of Balakot strikes 'anti-national' was baffling, but asked the opposition parties to not fall into the trap of changing the election discourse from pressing issues like unemployment and farmers distress.
The PDP president said allowing political discourse to be reduced to the Balakot strikes would only help the BJP electorally.
"Calling those who question the veracity ofBalakot strikes anti-nationalis baffling. However, the opposition should not fall into this trap of changing the entire election discourse from pressing issues like demonetisation, GST, unemployment, farmers distress to these strikes, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
She said the citizens of the country have every right to question the credibility of the Balakot operation especially due to the Government of India's ambiguity about the details.