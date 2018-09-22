Calling off talks between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan unfortunate: Tarigami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
MLA Kulgam and senior communist lawmaker Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today said that it is strange and unfortunate that talks between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan have been called off.
“Dialogue between the two countries is essential to imitate a peace process in the region. Closing off avenues for talks can only encourage disruptive forces,” he said. “The policy of confrontation has only resulted in adding to woes and miseries of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever the excuses, the fact remains that the dialogue between the two countries is the only option to resolve the issues,” he added.