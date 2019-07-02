CAKC organizes blood donation camp

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chartered Accounts Kashmir Chapter (CAKC) Monday organised a blood donation camp at Srinagar Club on its 70th CA day in collaboration with Bones and Joint Hospital Barzulla.

Around 47 volunteers donated blood in the day-long camp. They said donating blood was important to save precious lives during the eventualities.

Mubashir Ahmad Malik, Convener of the event said keeping in mind the situation in the valley they stand ready to donate blood.

Appreciating the members and volunteers for donating their blood, Malik said, “Such activities inculcate the spirit of social activism among the people. We should always be ready for such occasions.”

Deputy Convener, Towseef Ahmad Khanday said the event was aimed to raise awareness of donating blood among its members. He said it was their first such event in Kashmir.

The team of doctors and staff from Bones and Joint Hospital Barzulla were also present in the event. The event was followed by the certificate distribution to the blood donors.

Earlier the event was started by hoisting of the flag on CA day, followed by the facilitation ceremony of new 30 members who had qualified the CA exam in 2018.

On the occasion, member of the CAK Shailza Wazir said it was their first such event in Kashmir and now every year they will be conducting such events here.