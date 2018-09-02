Cahndaji gunfight ends; 3 militants, Army man killed

M T RasoolBandipora, Sep 01:
Three militants and an Army man were killed in the Cahndaji gunfight that ended after five days on Saturday.
Officials said three militants were killed after they were found hiding inside the dense forests in Danna area of Chandaji.
An Army man injured Saturday morning succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital.
Earlier two Army men were injured on the fourth day of the gunfight.
Officials told Rising Kashmir that an Army man, identified as rifleman Shiv Kumar of 31 RR, who was injured on Saturday morning succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital.
The 27 RR and 31 RR on Tuesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the upper reaches of the Chandaji forests after hearing gunshots from inside the forest.
The government forces intensified search in the area when they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition around the gunfight site on Wednesday.
Two Army men were also injured in a friendly fire that erupted between two parties of troopers on Friday morning, Defence sources said.
An Army officer said three militants were killed when they were trying to come down out of the dense Danna forests.
He said all the militants had sneaked in from Bagtore side of Gurez near the Line of Control (LoC) last week and were moving toward Bandipora.
The 27 RR on Wednesday claimed busting a hideout and recovering a cache of arms from a forest area in Bandipora district following a CASO in the area.
Confirming the killing of three militants in Dana gunfight, Col Rajesh Kalia told Rising Kashmir that the operation concluded after the killing of three militants.