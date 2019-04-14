Café Hamin Asto inaugurated at Nigeen Club

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Saturday inaugurated Café Hamin Asto – a multi-cuisine restaurant- here at picturesque Nigeen Club Srinagar.

The Nigeen Club restaurant has been taken over by Valley’s famed business house Chowdhary Group.

The restaurant offers all kind of delicacies for all taste of foodies besides beverages, coffee and fast food items with Lip-smacking preparations by experienced and known chefs.

The foodies can now have extravagant choices of food at most beautiful location of sprawling Nigeen Club to have never-before experience with the family and friends.

Director Tourism Kashmir said Café Hamin Asto has added attraction to the Club which will improve the footfall of locals and tourists to this place.

He said Kashmir is the most beautiful place on earth and having such facilities are mandatory to provide better choices to the visitors.

President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq, President Adventure Tour Operators of Kashmir (ATOAK) Rauf A Trambo, senior members from PHD Kashmir Chapter and other trade heads were present.

Chowdhary said the aim of opening this restaurant is to provide beautiful experiences to the visitors while they enjoy food.

“We will be provided every kind of delicacy prepared by the best chefs in the industry to the visitors,” said Showkat Chowdhary.