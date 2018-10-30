Caddies Golf Tournament held at RSGC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 29:
The Department of Tourism Kashmir in collaboration with Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) today organised a one-day golf tournament for its staff members and caddies.
In the tournament, over 50 members of Golf Courses staff, caddies and some professionals participated.
Justice (Retd) Muzaffar Jan teed-off the tournament. Tariq Ahmad Najaar emerged as the winner in professional category while as Abdul Hamid Bhat finished runner up.
Among caddies category, Bilal Ahmad Dar lifted the trophy while as Mudasir Dar was declared as runner up.
In the staff category, Mohammad Amin Rather emerged as winner while as Bashir Ahmad finished runner up.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony who gave away prizes and awards to the winners and other participants.
Speaking on the occasion, Jeelani congratulated the winners of the tournament and appreciated their role in maintaining the golf courses.
While addressing them, he said the golfers from across the globe are praising the greens of the RSGC, which is due to the efforts you put in to maintain the courses here.
Jeelani announced that the department would keep a separate provision of tournaments for the caddies and staff so that they can also become professionals and earn name and fame not only in State but also in the country.
He also announced special uniform for the caddies which he urged them to use during tournaments.
Managing Director, Golf Development and Management Authority, Ghalib Mohiuddin, Deputy Director Tourism Masrat Hashim and Reyaz Ahmad Shah, President J&K Golf Association Mushtaq Burza, Advocate Altaf Naik were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.