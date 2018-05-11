Cabinet meeting today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 10:
The State cabinet is meeting on Friday to discuss certain crucial issues including the security situation in the State.
The Friday’s cabinet meeting to be presided over by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti would be the first in the summer capital after the Darbar moved to Srinagar.
The meeting comes close on the heels of the All Party Meeting (APM) in which the political parties of the State urged New Delhi to go for a unilateral ceasefire with militants ahead of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, which starts next week.
The cabinet meet would be the first after the killing of 18 people in a week in Srinagar in central Kashmir, Shopian in south Kashmir and Baramulla and Hajin in south Kashmir.
According to sources, the cabinet is expected to take some crucial decisions.