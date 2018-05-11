About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cabinet meeting today

Published at May 11, 2018 04:19 AM 0Comment(s)4665views


Cabinet meeting today

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, May 10:

 The State cabinet is meeting on Friday to discuss certain crucial issues including the security situation in the State.
The Friday’s cabinet meeting to be presided over by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti would be the first in the summer capital after the Darbar moved to Srinagar.
The meeting comes close on the heels of the All Party Meeting (APM) in which the political parties of the State urged New Delhi to go for a unilateral ceasefire with militants ahead of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, which starts next week.
The cabinet meet would be the first after the killing of 18 people in a week in Srinagar in central Kashmir, Shopian in south Kashmir and Baramulla and Hajin in south Kashmir.
According to sources, the cabinet is expected to take some crucial decisions.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top