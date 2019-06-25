About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 25, 2019 | PTI

Cabinet clears fresh DNA profiling bill

 The Union Cabinet Monday cleared a DNA profiling bill, which seeks to control the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of a person.
The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in January, but lapsed as it could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of support from the opposition.
Now, after the Cabinet's nod, a fresh bill will be brought in Parliament in the next few days, sources aware of the development said.
The legislation seeks to establish a National DNA Data Bank and Regional DNA Data Banks.
The bill envisages that every data bank will maintain indices like the crime scene index, suspects' or undertrials' index, offenders' index, missing persons' index and the unknown deceased persons' index.
The legislation also seeks to establish a DNA Regulatory Board. Every laboratory that analyses DNA samples to establish the identity of an individual, has to be accredited by the board.
Under the bill, a written consent by individuals is required to collect DNA samples from them. Consent is not required for offences with punishment of more than seven years of imprisonment or death.

