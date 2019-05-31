Cab drivers stage protest, demand space to operate

May 31, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Won’t allow illegal operation of cabs anywhere in Srinagar: SSP Traffic City

Scores of cab drivers on Thursday staged protest against the Traffic Police for not allowing them to operate at Jehangir Chowk, due to which cab service on different routes was affected throughout the day.

The cab drivers operating from Chinar Vendors Market at Jehangir Chowk stopped plying on several routes around the city after they were asked by traffic officials to vacate the space.

President of the Cab Union, Manzoor Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that they were operating from outside the vendors’ market after the authorities ‘failed’ to provide them any space in the area.

“We ply on Rawalpora, Airport Road, Humhama, Narkara, Hyderpora, Rangreth, Ompora Colony, Nowgam Railway Station and other routes. Initially we were operating from Batamaloo Bus Stand, but after it was relocated we also were shifted near Cargo camp. After few weeks we were not allowed to operate from this place and the Traffic police seized our vehicles,” Ahmad said.

He said despite repeated assurances from the government things have remained unchanged so far.

“Once again we appeal the District administration to provide us some space so that people do not suffer anymore,” he said.

Ahmad said there are more than 100 cabs operating from the site but government is snatching their livelihood rather than providing any relief.

The President threatened to stop cab services including 407 vehicles from Friday, if the authorities do not allow them to operate from the place.

Another cab driver said if the place is designated for vendors why Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) or district administration has failed to shift them. Vendors are creating a mess in the city and no one takes it seriously, he said.

“We are demanding designated space to operate, otherwise we will continue to protest till our demand is fulfilled,” he said.

Muhammad Nabi, a student at Jehangir Chowk said he had to reach Hyderpora but auto drivers are charing 200-250 rupees due to strike of cab drivers. “Due to this, people are suffering,” he said adding that the auto rickshaws are looting the passengers.

SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Al-Tahir Gilani said the cab drivers were operating illegally and they do not have any permission to operate.

"Space, where they were operating, is only meant for vendors and no other thing shall be allowed to operate from the area," he said.

“We are going to act against illegal stands in the city and such drives will continue,” Gilani said.