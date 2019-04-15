About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 15, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Cab drivers in south Kashmir hit due to highway closure

 The ban of public transport on two days in a week on Srinagar- Jammu highway ban has hit scores of sumo taxi drivers in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Scores of sumo taxi drivers running on different routes complained that during the past two weeks the ban has caused significant reduction in their earnings.
A sumo driver Nisar Ahmad, running his passenger vehicle on Pulwama-Awantipora road said that the recent ban of public transport on Sunday and Wednesday has badly impacted them. He said that the ban has caused a fifty percent reduction of passenger.
He said claimed to have been waiting for passengers to board his vehicle since morning and at 11:30 only two passengers boarded his taxi. "Remaining seven seats are vacant," he said, adding that it was his first trip of the day. He said on usual days he makes three to four trips to and fro by this time but on Wednesday and Sunday he barely gets passengers for a single trip. Other drivers who were running on the route have same tales to tell.
"On the ban days only thirty to fourth percent passengers board on our vehicles which has hurt our business" Nisar Ahmad a poor sumo driver who claimed have no other source of income, said.
Alamdar sumo taxi stand president Mohd Hussain said that even on unbaned days our vehicles are stopped for hours due to convoy movement.
He said around 600 vehicles running on different routes of the district are already in losses due to frequent shutdowns in the Pulwama . "The ban of public transport on highway has added to our misries," he said.
Anantnag sumo stand near shaheed park Pulwama has around 20 vehicles registered with it . Ulfat Ahmad, president of Anantnag sumo stand said that hardly two to three sumo taxis are able to get passengers on Pulwama -Anantnag route during these two banned days. "Other sumo taxi drivers remain ideal," he said.
He also said that to reach Anantnag they have to take an alternative route via Kulgam which is 15 kilometer lengthy than the usual route.
"The passengers pay us usual fare when we incur more expenses," he said.
The drivers community said that authorities exempted a class of highly paid employees from the ban but made poor drivers to bear the brunt.

 

Latest News

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Apr 14 | Agencies
Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Apr 14 | PTI/AFP
Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Apr 14 | Agencies
Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Apr 14 | PTI/AP
Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Apr 14 | Javid Sofi
Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Apr 14 | Agencies
Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Apr 14 | Agencies
J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

Apr 14 | Agencies
BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Won

Won't let Abdullahs, Muftis divide India: PM Modi

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Apr 14 | AFP/PTI

'Multiple' victims in Australia shooting: Police

Apr 14 | AFP/Press Trust of India
IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 15, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Cab drivers in south Kashmir hit due to highway closure

              

 The ban of public transport on two days in a week on Srinagar- Jammu highway ban has hit scores of sumo taxi drivers in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Scores of sumo taxi drivers running on different routes complained that during the past two weeks the ban has caused significant reduction in their earnings.
A sumo driver Nisar Ahmad, running his passenger vehicle on Pulwama-Awantipora road said that the recent ban of public transport on Sunday and Wednesday has badly impacted them. He said that the ban has caused a fifty percent reduction of passenger.
He said claimed to have been waiting for passengers to board his vehicle since morning and at 11:30 only two passengers boarded his taxi. "Remaining seven seats are vacant," he said, adding that it was his first trip of the day. He said on usual days he makes three to four trips to and fro by this time but on Wednesday and Sunday he barely gets passengers for a single trip. Other drivers who were running on the route have same tales to tell.
"On the ban days only thirty to fourth percent passengers board on our vehicles which has hurt our business" Nisar Ahmad a poor sumo driver who claimed have no other source of income, said.
Alamdar sumo taxi stand president Mohd Hussain said that even on unbaned days our vehicles are stopped for hours due to convoy movement.
He said around 600 vehicles running on different routes of the district are already in losses due to frequent shutdowns in the Pulwama . "The ban of public transport on highway has added to our misries," he said.
Anantnag sumo stand near shaheed park Pulwama has around 20 vehicles registered with it . Ulfat Ahmad, president of Anantnag sumo stand said that hardly two to three sumo taxis are able to get passengers on Pulwama -Anantnag route during these two banned days. "Other sumo taxi drivers remain ideal," he said.
He also said that to reach Anantnag they have to take an alternative route via Kulgam which is 15 kilometer lengthy than the usual route.
"The passengers pay us usual fare when we incur more expenses," he said.
The drivers community said that authorities exempted a class of highly paid employees from the ban but made poor drivers to bear the brunt.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;