C-section deliveries again up at LD hospital

Overburdened maternity hospital receives 50% referral patients daily
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 04:
As peripheral hospitals in Kashmir continue to remain in shambles, the use of caesarean sections to deliver babies at Lal Ded maternity hospital has again witnessed rise as compared to previous years.
As per the figures maintained by the hospital’s record section, from April to December end, it received 1.40 lakh patients in the Out Patient Department (OPD).
“At least 25,447 patients were admitted in the In Patient Department (IPD) between April and December 2018,” the report accessed by Rising Kashmir reads.
The hospital, according to the report, conducted 12,000 c-section surgeries and 7626 normal deliveries in the past nine months, a figure higher than previous years.
The fresh figures reveal that the c-section are on a rise compared to the year 2017 when only 10,722 C-section surgeries were conducted at the lone maternity hospital in the Valley.
A total of 14,920 caesarean sections were conducted in 2016 and 15,570 in 2015.
On an average 70-80 major surgeries and 10-15 minor surgeries are conducted in a day at the maternity hospital which faces manpower shortage, leaving the existing manpower overburdened.
As per the figures, in the past nine months, the hospital has also seen more than 25,000 neonates in its neonatal outpatient department.
As per the report, 300 USG, 100 CTG, 20 x-rays, 40 ECG are conducted in a day.
The report says that 15-20 blood transfusions are held regularly.
According to doctors, more needs to done to raise awareness among the women, their families and medical professionals of the potential risks of caesarean sections.
Over the rise in c-section surgeries, senior gynaecologists at the facility said for caesarean section cases, there are 50 percent chances that a woman could deliver next baby normally.
“A woman giving birth normally isn’t at risk but those who go through caesarean become ‘high risk’ for next delivery. That is a negative impact of c-section,” a gynaecologist said.
However, the hospital authorities said it receives 50 percent patients as referrals across the Valley each day, putting a huge burden on the lone maternity facility.
Medical Superintendent LD Hospital, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said if 120 expecting women are admitted in the IPD a day, half of them are referral cases.
“C-sections are increasing because all the high-risk patients are directly referred to our hospital due to inadequate facilities in districts and they have less chance to deliver baby normally,” he said.
Siddiqui said after 4 pm, the referral load increases as patients with minor abdominal pain come for treatment at the overburdened hospital.
“The district hospitals need to be streamlined by way of making available gynaecologists to decrease the referrals and patient quality will improve after that,” he said.
The hospital is grappling with a shortage of doctors and for the 200-bedded block - made functional in 2012 - no staff had been posted as per the officials of LD Hospital.
The services at the new block are being provided by the existing staff on an interim arrangement, leaving them frustrated.
“We are asked to go to one block and within days to another block. If the authorities increased bed strength, why cannot they appoint the staff,” a doctor said.
They said the available manpower was not in tune with the standards set by World Health Organization (WHO), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH) and Medical Council of India (MCI).
