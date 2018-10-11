By silencing Manan Wani, New Delhi has surrendered to his arguments: Er. Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Condemning use of force on protesters at Shatgund Bala and adjoining areas in Langate today, AIP President Er. Rasheed said “those calling killing of Scholar turned militant Dr. Manan Wani a big success are living in fool’s paradise.”
In a statement issued Thursday Er. Rasheed said “The killing of Manan Wani negates Governor Satya Pal Malik’s claim that we should focus on eliminating militancy rather killing militants.”
“Rather celebrating the killing and using bullets and pellets to disperse thousands of protesters at the encounter site, government should introspect what forces masses to play with their live, “the statement said.
“New Delhi responded to Manan Wani’s thought-provoking write ups by eliminating him with bullets and has thus surrendered to his valuable arguments. No matter Manan was holding a gun in his hands, but his powerful pen has been silenced by the bullets, however it may take long for the deep state to defeat his arguments,” read the statement.