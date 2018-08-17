By rewarding Maj Aadatiya GoI contradicts embracing Kashmiris claim: Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar 16 August:
Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s desire to resolve Kashmir dispute by embracing Kashmiris, AIP President Er Rasheed Thursday said that “unless New Delhi clears its confusions and acknowledges the nature of dispute, words may not prove much fruitful and one should not forget that actions speak louder than words”.
In a statement, Er Rasheed said: “What Prime Minister told during his speech on Independence Day, sounds good but unless words match the ground realities nothing may change. It looks strange that New Delhi has huge contradictions in what it says and what it practices. What Modi spoke from red fort stands hugely negated by the fact that one Major Aadatiya who embraced young Kashmiris by bullets in Shopian and killed innocents in cold blood, has been rewarded with Shaurya Chakra. Rewarding killers and then still talking of owning Kashmiris by Prime Minister exposes New Delhi’s contradictions.”
Rasheed in his statement also reminded army of the fact that “on one hand army always gives a notion that it wants to contribute in providing Kashmiri children best education and also carries out many pro-people programs but justifying atrocities on unarmed civilians vanishes the advantage of some goodwill gestures being taken by the army. It makes no sense that army on one hand claims credit for arranging coaching for NEET and other professional exams but on the other hand rather punishing the killers of these youth it rewards them with Shaurya Chakra”.