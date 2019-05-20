Busy in business, Govt teacher sublets job, shares profit

May 20, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

A government teacher in primary school of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has hired a private teacher to attend his duties while he (Govt Teacher) is said to have been running a business unit.

The government Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Primary School in Bhat Mohalla area of Kralpora zone in Kupwara district has only two teachers deputed among one was absent.

Ironically, the teacher who is hiring a private teacher is the in-charge headmaster of the school—leaving the academics on toll.

This information came to the forefront after the Kralpora Magistrate (Tehsildar) conducted a surprise visit to various government offices in Budnambal zone of the district on 15-05-2019.

During the inspection, the magistrate found the teacher absent from his duties.

“In government, SSA Primary School Bhat Mohalla, out of two teachers, one was present and second teacher namely Farooq Ahmad Dar was on casual leave,” the magistrate stated in an inspection visit report.

In a report, it has been also mentioned that “It is hereby noted that the in-charge headmaster (Dar) of the school has hired a private teacher who was teaching classes and himself and carries out business elsewhere reportedly.”

Apart from Bhat Mohalla Primary school, the inspection was been carried out in Government Middle School (GMS) Budnambal where the inspector had found one teacher namely, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone unauthorized absent from the duty.

The Kralpora magistrate has requested the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara to initiate action against the defaulters.

“In view of the facts, it is requested that stern action be initiated against the defaulters at an earliest so that justice is done with the people of this far-flung border and winter locked area of the Budnambal,” Magistrate pleaded DC Kupwara.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara, Muhammad Shafi War said, “There is confusion in magistrate’s report as at one point it is stated that the teacher was on casual leave and on the contrary it is also mentioned that he has hired a private teacher who is taking classes of the students.

War said, “Show cause notice has been issued in this regard and I have also constituted a committee to look into the issue.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Anshul Garg said that he is out of the station. “I am out of the station and I will return in two days. I would be able to divulge further details after getting the report from the CEO,” Garg said.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Mohammad Younis Malik told Rising Kashmir that he would look into the matter. “So far no such information is brought to my notice with regard to the case, he said.