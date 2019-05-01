Business, developmental works, livelihood issues have come to halt in Kashmir: Tarigami

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami said business activities and developmental works, including languishing projects and repair of roads, and livelihood issues of people have come to halt in Kashmir.

In a statement on Tuesday the CPI (M) Tarigami said the Government has not only failed to release the pending payments of contractors, but the closure of the national highway for two days a week has given a blow to the already fragile economy of Kashmir.

“Normally in April the work on the development projects used to be on full swing as the Kashmir witnesses slump in construction activities during winter months due to low temperatures. However, this year situation is totally different as the work on all the important projects has come to halt as the pending bills of the contractors have not been released by the government,” he said.

Tarigami further said that the latest decision of the government to close the national highway for two days a week has dealt another blow to the already feeble economy of Kashmir. “The ban has impacted the transportation of goods and flow of tourists. Banning transport for 48 hours in a week will lead to a huge economic loss. Shortage of essential commodities due to highway ban has led to a hike in prices which ultimately will lead to the crisis,” he said.



