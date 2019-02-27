Business as usual on cross-LoC trade

Rising Kashmir News / PTISrinagar, Feb 26:
It was business as usual on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road on Tuesday as 70 trucks crossed the LoC between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at Kaman Post, hours after IAF pounded Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Pakistan.
At least 35 trucks carrying goods from Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre at Uri entered PaK as part of the cross-Line of Control trade between the divided parts of the state, officials said.
They said an equal number of trucks arrived from the other side at the trade facilitation centre on this side.
The exchange of goods, which is held on barter basis, takes place from Tuesday to Friday every week.
The trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was started in October 2008 as a confidence building measure as part of the composite Indo-Pak dialogue.
The trade has been suspended several times in the past whenever there was any tension between the two countries like in the aftermath of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.