Buses ply on no-profit-no-loss basis: JKJCCPS

July 06, 2019 |

Bus service for students is optional: Chowdhary

Following the government’s decision to form a committee for the regulation of the School Bus Fare, Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools said the school buses are plying purely on no profit no loss basis.

Chairman JKJCCPS Showkat M Chowdhary said School authorities provide bus services to the students to facilitate their smooth transportation on a no-profit-no-loss basis.

He said JKJCCPS has already submitted the monthly expenses to Transport Commissioner, Regional Transport Officer, and Director Education Kashmir incurred on account of running the buses.

“School buses are used only to ferry students in the morning and afternoon hours. It is not used for any commercial purposes. We have given details of Rs 2000 minimum expenditure incurred on a student per month,” said Chowdhary.

President JKJCCPS further said even the banks have also worked out that a minimum of Rs 2000 expenses per student per month will make the bus services viable.

“If we don’t charge Rs 2000 per month from a student, then Bank’s don’t finance the schools for the buses as charging less than Rs 2000 will not make it viable and it will be a loss-making service,” he said.

He said it also not mandatory for the parents to avail bus services if they can make their own arrangements.

“This is an optional service for the students. Parents can make their own arrangements as per their own conveniences. The bus service is only a facility for the smooth and on time transfer of students between school and home.”

JKJCCPS has urged the committee headed by Additional Transport Commissioner to take into considerations the expenses already submitted with the department before finalizing the bus fares for the schools.

“We urge Transport Commissioner, Regional Transport Officers in Jammu, Kashmir regions, Assistant Transport Commissioner, Additional Regional Transport Officer, Budgam to look the files we have submitted to them on the expenses incurred on running the school buses,” he said.

JKJCCPS President also urged the Commissioner that schools may be allowed to charge half bus fee during two months of winter break.

"Since we are paying all the expenses and salary to the staff including drivers for the whole year and not only for 10 months, so at least half schools should be allowed to charge half bus fee from students during the two months during which buses don't play."