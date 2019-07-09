Bus safety rules; schools asked to submit compliance report by July 15

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Monday directed all schools in the district to submit a report indicating compliance with June 26 order directing strict adherence to bus safety rules.

In a communication, all schools operating in the district have been asked to submit the said compliance report by July 15.

It may be recalled that the June 26 order while making them responsible for adherence thereto and violations thereof directed school principals to ensure compliance with all relevant rules and Supreme Court guidelines aimed at ensuring safety of students while on their way to and from schools.

The order containing a range of relevant instructions - including that to concerned authorities asked to seize all such vehicles as found violating any of the relevant guidelines or instructions as stated in this order - was said to have become imperative in view of growing complaints and reports of overloading among other forms of negligence in school buses putting lives of children on board in risk.

Meanwhile the public in general and parents of school children in particular in Srinagar have again been urged to report instances of violations of the order to DM's office assuring of immediate and strict action under law against schools whose buses are found violating any of the bus safety rules or instructions contained in the order.