Bus ferrying troopers attacked in Shopian

April 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A driver of State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) which was on way to Shopian on Thursday night escaped unhurt after it was attacked by suspected militants near Turkwangam village of the district.

Talking to media the driver of the bus said that he was on way to Balpora for picking CRPF personnel. "I couldn't see anybody. They fired on the bus from rear side," he said, adding that he was traveling lonely.

A police official said “the bus was deputed from Srinagar for election duty to ferrying government forces personnel in the region. The bus driver followed Bijbehara -Zanapora raod to reach Shopian bypassing Pulwama -Shopian route,” he said.

