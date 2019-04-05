Bus driver escapes unhurt in Shopian militant attack

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Suspected militants Thursday night attacked a SRTC bus at Turkwangam village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to reports the bus was onway to pick up paramilitary CRPF men when it came under attack from militants at Tarkanwagam.

"While I was on way to Balpora camp to pick up CRPF personnel, there was firing from the rear side of the bus at Tarkiwangam," said the driver of the bus, Chiedy Singh said.

Sources said that the bus skidded off the road.

However, the driver escaped unhurt in the incident.

They said that the bus was deputed for election duty purposes especially to ferrying government forces personnel in the region. (GNS)