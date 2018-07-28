About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bus carrying university staff falls into gorge in Maharashtra; 33 killed

Published at July 28, 2018 05:55 PM 0Comment(s)1089views


Press Trust of India

Mumbai

A bus, on its way to a hill station, fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra this afternoon killing 33 passengers, senior officials said.

The bus was carrying 34 staff members of an agriculture university in the Konkan region. It fell into a 500-feet deep gorge at Ambenali Ghat near Poladpur town, around 180 km from here, District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi said.

Thirty-three passengers died in the accident which took place at around 12.30 pm, he said.

SP Anil Paraskar said the passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell into the gorge.

All passengers of the bus were all staff of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli town, he said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called to the spot to pull out the bodies from the ill-fated bus. A dozen ambulances and 15 doctors have also reached the spot, Additional SP Sanjay Patil said.

