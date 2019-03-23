Burnt schools in Shopian house ashes, debris

March 23, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Students continue to suffer as 2016 unrest in south Kashmir left many schools damaged

With the passage of three years—most of the government schools that were set ablaze during 2016 unrest in south Kashmir’s district Shopian were still functioning from other schools or rental accommodations. The damaged educational institutions house ashes and debris.

According to officials students of those schools were asked to take classes in other educational institutions and some makeshift arrangements were done. However the delay in the process has pushed many students to the wall. They said some of the schools under renovation and reconstruction are left incomplete.

In the unrest, four government schools were damaged in fire within different villages of Shopian and are functioning from other schools building or have been clubbed with other schools.

These schools include government Upper Primary School (UPS) Paddarpora, Government Middle School (GMS) Kachdoora, UPS Chatwatan and Government High School (GHS) Rawalpora.

Apart from those four schools, the GHS Sedow in the district was set ablaze in the year 2018.

In the school UPS Paddarpora, 20 students are enrolled but functions from Primary School (PS) Paddarpora as till date the damaged building was not renovated.

Officials of the education department in the district said that four rooms of the school were damaged but till date was not renovated.

Similarly, the GMS Kachdora in the district was also set on ablaze during 2016 unrest where 40 students are currently enrolled. However, the school is now functioning from newly constructed building.

Earlier the school had accommodated its students in Primary School Block of the same school in Kachdora.

Likewise the UPS Chatwatan in Vehil zone of the district was also set ablaze during the same period and now the school is clubbed and functioning from Government High School (GHS) Vehil.

Officials said that 20 students are enrolled there and the new building is being constructed by the state sector at truss level.

The GHS Rawalpora Shopian which also was also set ablaze during the unrest has an enrolment of nearly 100 students but the school is functioning from the adjacent school building. In the year 2018, one more school GHS was also set ablaze in which one of the main buildings of the school was gutted.

However, the 140 students enrolled there are being taught in another building of the school which have just 6 rooms. Officials said that the school was recently upgraded to Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) recently and is need of more accommodation.

Assistant Director Planning, Department of Education, Shopian, Towseef Ahmad, said, “School building in Kachdora is now functioning from the newly constructed building.”

He said, “In some schools revocation and constriction is going on. Some minor fire incidents also took place during 2016 unrest and post-unrest but we immediately sorted out the slight damages.”