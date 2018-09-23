‘Burning of Panchayat ghars against democratic values, attempts won’t demoralize BJP’

Pakistan behind trouble in JK, says Avinash
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Accusing Pakistan behind “every trouble” in restive Kashmir region, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday said that the party won't be deterred by any “untoward situation” and would contest both urban local bodies well as Panchayat elections across the state.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP’s national vice-president and in-charge of the party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, Avinash Rai Khanna alleged that “Pakistan was behind all the trouble in the state.”
"Those who are burning Panchayat ghars are against the democratic setup and these attempts won’t demoralize BJP," he said.
Khanna said that state police and administration will deal with the law and order problems in volatile areas like south Kashmir. "But we will still contest the elections strongly," he said.
Khana said that they were waiting for the opportunity to contest the elections as the elections are going to be held after a gap of 13 years." The elected representatives will help in bringing peace and development in the state."
He said, many people in the state are coming out and have shown their interest to be candidates of BJP. Khana said the two political parties, NC and PDP have boycotted the elections as they don't have faith in the Constitution." Both the parties are running from their political responsibilities. It is not fair on their part."
He said the party has announced the list of candidates for the first phase of municipal polls and are preparing the list for other phases.
"The lists of candidates are finalized after many consultations. So we are into the process of preparing lists for another phases," he said.
Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP released the first list of 380 candidates for urban local bodies (ULB) elections scheduled to be held in four phases in October.
The list of the candidates included 120 women activists of the party covering municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees of Jammu region.