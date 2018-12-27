Burning Kashmir

Shefan Jahan
This way I went, descending from the first
Into the second round that holds less space
But much more pain-stinging the soul to wailing
…[Canto-V]Dante
The spectacular soil of Kashmir has seen an upward spiral of violence over the past four years. Blood and tears have further drowned hopes of peace, (….as if there were yet any!) dashing the developmental prospects and jamming the joys of life.
This year is again the bloodiest ever I remember in my life span.Here the blood bathed earth refuses to dry, the wounds are sore and yet refuse to heal, and Light to the broken eyes yet to reveal.
The spattered crimson dye is horrible to see, the specters of death have been set free,humanity shuts its eyes, keeps silence eerie!
Kashmir has become a macabre portrait of derision and doom. Even the protagonists of the governing regime cannot fail to see the panoramic pathos portraying dejection of the people; their stern rebellious resolution; the crimson-bonded legions of passionate mourners chanting slogans for the dead youth and the children all alike; epitomizing the intriguing truth of-Injustice having been met to them.
Their love for freedom transcribed as lust for death. Therefore, as Dante would say for their lust, death must be done to them. In the inferno punished they must be. Hell is loose in the Heaven on earth!
Hmm….in very recent years elections have taken place in the dale, let’s assume with reasonable fairness, though not ever in the past. Parties have been built on the promises of healing touch, howsoever farcical they may have been.
Whilst others who promised independence bargained for autonomy and then finally settled as an integral part of a larger cosmos; now renewing the rhetoric clarion call only for votes in the upcoming next legislative assembly elections.
Doubtlessly elections in J&K have had a systematic pervasive central control. The people have participated even though their clamor is anti-establishment. This paradox could always have been patronized into a persuasive perspective by the Central establishment to seek favor of Kashmiris.
However, concerns of the people of J&K or their civil rights have never been any priority. Therefore, there has been no sincere serious political engagement or even a sufficient redressal of any issues.
On the contrary history is replete with incidents, laws and policies which have been used to prune the political and civil rights of our people. Rigging of the elections, appointing hardliner administrators to the top office, enacting draconian laws like TADA, POTA, AFSPA so on and so forth.
Gory human rights violations take place because of these laws. The unfettered immunity that only AFSPA gives to the enforcement agencies is questionable.
Disproportionate force can be used in disturbed areas, and protest against it can put one in jeopardy. Lodging of F.I.Rs or adverse reports against such violators hardly ever matter. Anyways!
The grand canon of human rights philosophy as was proposed in the draft Fundamental Principles of Humanity states, “Every person….has a responsibility to treat all people in a humane way and what you do not wish to be done to yourself, do not do to others.”
How well does this principle permeate all these draconian laws which are applied in Kashmir. The answer is all known and too obvious. Human rights in Kashmir are a mere Utopian usage.
Despite strong voices of resentment being raised from all quarters against the human rights violations the ruling establishment has a static policy, which is rigorous and inflexible. There are no political measures which would foster faith in the government.
On the contrary there is blatant abuse of coercive powers. If the slogan is progress and advancement, it is surely divorced from the practical realities. Progress for whom? Advancement by whom? The people of this State have never felt so let down and so alienated as today. And no advancement is possible without the cussed cliché of peace.
My persistent cynicism springs from the fact that our political parties are major parties to the collective societal failure. They have been unable to act as pacifists, and light up friendly fires in order to thaw the ideological ice between all the discordant voices.
The prime reason for this nonchalance is their complacence while they are basking in power. Now, these regional parties have lost whatever credibility they had in the eyes of their own people. But vote, By God we will.
Hate has become the rule of all politics. I am defiant though. I hate to be bogged down by the rhetorical clichés or any communal conundrum. Death is the ultimate. But life is a poem. I want the Youth of this dale to sing this happy song. Human attainments are important and health is wealth. Throw this box of rigid thoughts into the Vyeth, and free your spirit. Live radiant!
The political establishment should realize they have gained ground enough, but we have none left now to bury our youth. After-all, engagement and not encounter would be a better, a preferable policy. Dialogue is a must and the only way forward. Carry it forward please!