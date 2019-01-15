About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Burn Hall, Santorum School to lock horns in title clash

January 15, 2019


On the third day of the Srinagar leg of ongoing Bayern FC Youth Cup - an international inter-school football tournament, two semi final matches were played. Cheered on by enthusiastic supporters, the teams put on a stellar display of fine football skills.
The first match was played between International School, Srinagar and Burn Hall School. The latter cemented their place in the finals by winning the match. The second semi final was played between DPS Budgam and Sanctorum School, Sopore which was won by the latter .
The stage is therefore set for a grand finale which will be yet another accomplishment of the school which offered its indoor stadium for the cup. It is the first time that a tournament of this magnitude and importance has been held indoors in the state. Pertinent to mention that this tournament is being held in the state for the first ever time. It is being organised by Delhi Public School in collaboration with Real Kashmir Football Club.

