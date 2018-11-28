Burhan Ansar declared ‘Power Man’ of the year

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hybrid Powerlifting Championship concluded successfully on 25 November at Hybrid Fitness Jawaher Nagar organized by Kashmir Powerlifting Association (KPA) sponsored by Hybrid Fitness.
Nearly, 45 participates from all the districts of Kashmir Valley participated in the championship.
Burhan Ansar was declared ‘Power Man’ who lifted 522.5kg with 384.94 points and Umer Bashir got runner up with 334.82 points.
Mushtaq Ahmad owner of Hybrid Fitness Jawaher Nagar was Chief Guest on the occasion who gave away the prices among the players and Rs 10000 cash award to Power Man.
Earlier, General Secretary KPA Feroz Shah inaugurated the event.