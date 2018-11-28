About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Powerlifting championship concludes 

Burhan Ansar declared ‘Power Man’ of the year

Published at November 28, 2018 12:10 AM 0Comment(s)462views


Burhan Ansar declared ‘Power Man’ of the year

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Hybrid Powerlifting Championship concluded successfully on 25 November at Hybrid Fitness Jawaher Nagar organized by Kashmir Powerlifting Association (KPA) sponsored by Hybrid Fitness.
Nearly, 45 participates from all the districts of Kashmir Valley participated in the championship.
Burhan Ansar was declared ‘Power Man’ who lifted 522.5kg with 384.94 points and Umer Bashir got runner up with 334.82 points.
Mushtaq Ahmad owner of Hybrid Fitness Jawaher Nagar was Chief Guest on the occasion who gave away the prices among the players and Rs 10000 cash award to Power Man.
Earlier, General Secretary KPA Feroz Shah inaugurated the event.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top