Burglary case solved, stolen property recovered: Police

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a burglary case in shortest possible time and recovered stolen property including golden ornaments and cash worth lacs of rupees.

In a statement police spokesperson said the Police Station Harwan received a complaint from Showkat Ahmad Jan resident of Aarbal Shalimar stating therein that on 13th of February he along with his family locked his house and went to Delhi. Today when he came back, he found his house trespassed; golden ornaments & cash which were kept inside a locker were missing.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 8/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.

While investigating the case, officers from the Police Station visited the scene of crime. During further course of investigation, the investigating team questioned one suspect who was working as domestic help in the house few months before.

The investigating officers learnt about his involvement in the case and eventually stolen property including two golden sets and cash of ₹1, 75,000 and over Rs 2, 00,000 were recovered.