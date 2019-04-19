Burglars with fake gun arrested in Sopore: Police

April 19, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves who robbed people using fake gun at various places in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.

A police spokesman in Sopore said that the gang of robbers carrying fake gun was active in Sopore and its adjacent areas from last one year creating fear psychosis among people. He said that the gang was involved in several robberies in the area.

“The gang of robbers was using a fake AK-47 gun made of wood, to harass and loot people in parts of Sopore. After tireless and intensive efforts of Police, the gang of robbers was identified and arrested by Sopore police. Cases of burglary/thefts were registered under FIR No. 94/2019 U/S 392, 506, 342, RPC in Police Station Sopore and further investigation was taken up,” he said.

While addressing media, Sopore police said that one fake gun made of wood, one motorcycle and two cell phones were recovered from possession of robbers.

Police identified the accused as the gang leader Bilal Ahmad Rather and his associates Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie, Lateef Ahmad Mir, Farooq Ahmad Malik.