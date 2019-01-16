About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Burglars struck high security Tulsi Bagh, Jawahar Nagar areas

Published at January 16, 2019 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)270views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 15:

 People residing in government accommodations in high security zones of Tulsi Bagh and Jawahar Nagar Tuesday complained that several burglaries have happened in the area in the recent days.
A resident told KNS that four incidents of burglary were reported in the last one week despite the areas being high security zones. Goods, including gold, worth lakhs has been stolen in these incidents, he said.
The residents appealed to the police higher ups to look into the matter and nab the culprits as soon as possible.

 

 

 

 

