Burglars strike at Ontabawan

Srinagar, Aug 13:
Burglars last night struck at the residential house of one Junaid Yasin Shah and decamped with an unknown number of valuables besides breaking open several doors, wardrobes and fixtures. According police the house owner was away in Bangalore with his family where he works with some MNC. His domestic help too had gone home after locking it properly.
The burglars had entered the house from its rear side door and left every household item broken or strewn all over. The loss is estimated at Rs 3-5 lakhs without the value of valuables which will be known once the house owner reaches Srinagar tomorrow. Although police Soura has taken cognizance and launched investigations yet it has left the residents in the densely populated locality terror strike.