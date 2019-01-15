About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Burglars ransack property, steal CCTVs from J&K Bank in Poonch

Published at January 15, 2019 11:43 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Poonch

Unknown persons forced entered into JK Bank branch Mandi in Poonch district and ransacked property besides damaging CCTVs on intervening night of Jan 14 and 15.

Whether or not the attackers decamped with any cash is being investigated, a police official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations are going on.

Sources said that the unknown persons forced entry inside the bank by breaking one of its walls.

They ransacked property and damaged CCTV network installed iin the bank branch.

Intial reports suggest that the unknown persons have taken away 4 CCTV cameras. (GNS)

