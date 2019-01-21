Burglars on prowl in Jawahar Nagar, adjoining areas

We are investigating theft cases, expect to nab culprits soon: Police
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 20:
Burglars have created fear psychosis among residents of Jawahar Nagar area of the city, where six cases of burglary have been reported in the past 10 days and the authorities are in slumber.
They said from past several days burglars looted five houses and a government office in the area. Police has become a mute spectator and nothing has been done to detain the culprits, they said.
Ghulam Hassan Mir, a local resident said few days ago thieves looted valuables items, including jewelry worth lakhs when the family was outside the state.
“We were not present at our home and the thieves have looted everything from the house. They have left nothing except our clothes,” Mir said.
Mir said the theft incident was reported on 5th January during the night hours, adding that despite residing in the security zone, police has failed to find any clue in the case so far.
He said it has become a routine for the thieves to loot the valuables in the colony which has created fear among the local residents in the area, Mir said.
Another resident said his house was looted by the burglars on 14th of January. A laptop, an inverter set, and other property including jewelry worth lakhs of rupees was stolen, he said.
“This is not for the first time such incidents have occurred. It is happening frequently here but nobody among the authorities bothers to look into the matter,” he said.
He said the police has ‘failed’ to take cognizance of the rising theft incidents in the area. Despite assurances that action will be taken, the list of robberies has got longer and nothing has been done so far to nab the culprits.
A police official at Rajbagh Police Station told Rising Kashmir that they have taken measures to curb thefts in the area. The official assured that the culprits will soon be behind the bars.
“We are patrolling on daily basis including morning and evening hours. We have also lodged an FIR in these cases and are investing the cases from all angles,” the official added.
