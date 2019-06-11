Burglars loot goods worth lakhs of rupees in Sopore

June 11, 2019 | Agencies

Burglars looted goods worth lakhs of rupees in the wee hours of Tuesday in the main apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district, official sources said.

They said burglars looted a textile shop of one Farooq Ahmad Sofi and a provisional store of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat at main Tehsil road, Sopore. Goods worth lakhs of rupees had been looted, they said.

A police party visited the area and registered a case, they said.