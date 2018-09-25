Burglars loot gold ornaments from scribe’s house

Srinagar, Sep 23:
Burglars last night broke into the government residence of a journalist at Magarmal Bagh here and decamped with jewelry worth lakhs.
The victim Shamim Beigh told news agency CNS that burglars broke into the house in the dead of the night when nobody was present there and looted gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakhs.
A police and forensic team led by SHO Shergari Police Station, Aftab Ahmed that visited the spot found things at sixes and sevens. “Burglars have damaged the wardrobes and furniture before leaving with the ornaments. We have taken samples while a case has been registered and investigation taken up,” said a police official.