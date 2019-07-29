Burglars in army fatigue loot Sopore family with toy guns

July 29, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A group of burglars Saturday night wearing army fatigues and holding toy guns looted a family in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A family member said that few masked men wearing army fatigues and holding toy guns barged inside the house of Mohammad Altaf Janwari son of Ghulam Qadir Janwari of Alamdar Mohallah in Krankshivan area of Sopore on Saturday night.

"The robbers scared the family by brandishing the toy gun and looted valuables including cash amount of fifty one thousand and mobile phones," he said.

The family members said that they were held hostage by the robbers wearing army uniforms.

"They pointed (toy) guns at us. They looted cash and a mobile phone from us. We were not knowing that they are robbers using toy guns,” Janwari family said.

Station House Officer, Tarzoo, Bilal Ahmad said that an FIR has been lodged in this case and investigation started.

"As per the family reports, a man with face covered and holding a toy gun barged into the house of Mohammad Altaf and held them hostage. He later on pointed the toy gun towards them and asked for cash. After looting the cash, the family found his movement suspicious and tried to grab him. During the scuffle, the man dropped the toy gun and escaped from the spot," SHO Tarzoo said. He said that there could have been more burglars around but police is investigating the matter.