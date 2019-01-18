Dear Editor,
This is in response to the news titled “Burglars on prowl in Jawahar Nagar area, authorities unmoved”, published in Rising Kashmir on January 17. J&K police has now taken entirely the job of Army and BSF and is active in killing the militants than protect the neighborhoods from thefts and burglary. For police officials catching burglars will tantamount to disrespect as they think they have been promoted by throwing them into counter insurgency operations. Someone wrote a response or on facebook, why do we call them Jammu and Kashmir police when they are behaving like Indian Army personnel. That’s very disturbing. Expect more burglaries and drug peddling in Kashmir as police is busy finding the remaining militants.
Faizan Bashir