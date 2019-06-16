Burglar gang busted, 5 arrested: Police

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in Srinagar busted a gang of burglars by arresting five burglars and recovered stolen property worth lacs of rupees on Saturday.

In a statement issued here a spokesperson said Police Station Safakadal received a complaint that a burglary took place in a godown located at Baghinand Singh wherein burglars have looted goods worth lacs of rupees.

On this information, a case FIR No. 76/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigations were initiated.

In order to crack the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of SDPO M.R Gunj, SHO PS Safakadal, In-Charge PP Baghiyas & In-charge PP Noorbagh was formed under the directions of SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal.

By utilizing both technical and scientific aids, the special team zeroed in on five suspects identified as Mohammad Yaseen Hajam son of Ghulam Mustafa resident of Trikolbal Pattan, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Hanjiwera Pattan, Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir resident of Khumani Chowk Bemina, Irfan Nagar son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Sadia Kadal and Serwar Hussain Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Labartal Budgam.

Officers learnt about their involvement in many other burglary cases including the one being investigated by SIT. On their disclosure stolen property worth lacs of rupees including copper utensils, Electric/Electronic appliances and Cigarettes were recovered. Moreover, the team also seized four vehicles including Scorpio bearing registration No DL43CNB-5501, Santro bearing registration No. JK01R-2266, Honda City bearing registration No DL7CF-8139 and Maruti bearing registration No DL3CAD-8969.

The modus-operandi adopted by the gang was to recce the big godowns/ware houses and shops in the district and strike in the dead of the night and decamp with valuables especially cigarettes. The gang would take the help of special implements like bolt-cutters, etc to break open the locks and get access to the godowns without creating much noise. The gang acted surreptitiously and used to take CCTVs and electronic surveillance equipment along with them and dispose them off so as to destroy any sort of video footage/evidence.

The investigation of the case is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected, police said.