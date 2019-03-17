Bureaucrats, politicians major defaulters of public libraries

March 17, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Hundreds of valuable books on culture and history borrowed by people including bureaucrats and politicians remain unreturned to many libraries in Srinagar including the one at Civil Secretariat.

Officials at Srinagar Library said scores of books borrowed by the bureaucrats including senior officials of different departments of Civil Secretariat, Legislative Assembly and Council Secretariat decades ago are not being returned despite repeated notices by the General Administration Department (GAD).

They said the books borrowed are based on topics like Kashmir’s history and culture and are considered to be helpful for the government officials.

This backlog by the former employees has put the current workforce in an administrative fix since many officials who have joined recently cannot access these books.

“Some books have been returned but the majority is still lying with the borrowers. A regular notice is being sent to each borrower but we don’t know why they are hesitating in returning these books? they questioned.

Official sources said among the borrowers include politicians and former employees, who have either retired from their services or died.

Sources said no “No Objection Certificates” (NOCs) have been sought by the concerned departments from the employees before finalizing their pension cases.

“These books are not being returned by the officers/officials moving out of the Secretariat on account of transfers, retirements and even the DDOs are issuing their Service Books without seeking NOC from the library. The complaints are quite often received against the officers of the Planning & Development and the Finance Department for not returning the books to the library,” they said.

Earlier, the GAD had taken serious note of not returning the books to the library and directed all the administrative secretaries under its administrative control to return the books of the library in a time-bound manner and had directed them to ensure that the Service Books/LPCs of the officers/officials moving out on account of transfer are issued only after obtaining ‘No Demand Certificate’ from the library in the GAD.

“The public libraries were a treasure of books and with an aim to provide people the opportunity to read these books without any payment but people have misused this and most of the borrowers who have not returned these books are serving the State at higher posts,” said an official posted at CCL Srinagar.

“More than 10,000 books have not been returned by the borrowers even after decades,” he said.

Former Director of Libraries and Research Science, Mukhtar-ul-Aziz told Rising Kashmir that people borrowed a number of books and then did not return them to the library.

“It is actually social responsibility of the people to return books on time. In fact, earlier, we had taken this issue seriously and made some policies. But people should develop a strong civic sense to realize the importance and presence of books in the libraries,” he said.

Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Libraries, Shamim Leharwal told Rising Kashmir that there are libraries in the state but no readers are coming forward to avail the facilities.

"We have spaces here. We have enough libraries here,” he said.