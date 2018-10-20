BUMS students anguished over delay in issuance of marks sheets

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 19:
The students who appeared in the examinations of final prop BUMS batch 2012 have expressed resentment against the Kashmir University (KU) for ‘failing to issue’ their marks sheets.
The students while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that the varsity authorities have declared their results in September this year, but the administration has failed to issue their marks sheets.
They said that the varsity authorities had said that the delay in issuing the marks sheets occurred due to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
However, the students termed the delay in issuing marks sheets in favor of students as unfortunate, saying that marks keeping in view of another examinations or registrations for students in the other courses should have been issued.
“Since the students would need marks cards for registration to be done with the J&K Unani Board and Students will have to unnecessarily travel to Jammu if it is further delayed and not issued before Darbar moves to Jammu,” they said.
In this regard, the parents of the students are expressed anguish for what they termed as ‘casual manner’ in which the issues of the students which deserve to be dealt on priority are delayed.
“We appealed the Vice Chancellor of the Kashmir University to look into the matter to avoid hardships of their children on this account,” the parents appealed.