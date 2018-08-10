‘Bumpy Roads’ released

Srinagar:
The second revised edition of ‘Bumpy Roads’ authored by Dr Ibrahim Masoodi was released at Darjeeling on July 27.
The book has been published by Himakshara, the Maharashtra based non-political literary organization. The book was released on the occasion of APJ Abdul Kalam outstanding award function held in 11th International conference of the organization.
The conference was attended by various Head of institutions and Principals of various CBSE schools from all over India and abroad. Later Dr Masoodi delivered the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial oration on the occasion.
Dr Israr Gunesh, president of Himakshara, said the book will be of great help to student community.
Dr Varsha, the general secretary of Himakshara, said the book will go a long way in curbing the global menace of drug abuse as author has very well described it in the section II of the book.
‘Bumpy Roads’ is a collection of real life experiences of the author from his school era to life in Medical College highlighting education, mentorship and time management. Section II is about healthy lifestyle and how to avoid smoking, alcohol and drug abuse.
Further, the author has taken the reader on a tour of all the three divisions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and has highlighted the history, culture and natural beauty of these regions in the notes after most of the chapters. The book can be ordered online from Amazon .in and will be available soon from various book shops of the valley at a discounted price