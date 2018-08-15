About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bullets can't resolve Kashmir issue: Modi at Red Fort

Published at August 15, 2018


Bullets can

Rising Kashmir News

New Delhi

Prime Minister Modi Wednesday repeated the words used last year on Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the Kashmir problem can be resolved only by embracing its people, not with bullets or abuses.

In his speech on the 72nd Independence Day Red Fort, he said his government was following the teachings of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

 "Vajpayeeji called for 'insaniyat' (humanity), 'Kashmiriyat' (eclectic Kashmiri culture) and 'jamhooriyat' (democracy). That is the correct path. I also said that the issues in Kashmir can be resolved by embracing the people of Kashmir."

Modi said his government was committed for the all-round development of all sections and regions in Jammu and Kashmir, the country's only Muslim-majority state.

He said Jammu and Kashmir, now under Governor's Rule, would hold the much-awaited Panchayat and local body elections. He did not say when.

 

