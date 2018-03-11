Bullet-riddled body found in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A bullet- riddled body of a 23-year-old youth was recovered in district Pulwama on Sunday morning.
Official sources said that the body of the youth was found by the locals and accordingly informed the police.
The police recovered the body soon after information that the youth was lying in pool of blood at Ratnipora with body tied in ropes and identity card on his body, they said.
SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Choudary while confirming the incident identified the deceased as Mohammad Shafi son of Ghulam Haider Sofi of Samboora Pulwama.
He said that that the youth had bullets in his legs. A police team has reached the spot and has taken up the investigations. (GNS)
0 Comment(s)