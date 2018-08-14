Bullet-ridden youth’s body found in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama, Aug 13:
The body of 24-year-old-youth, who was abducted by unknown gunmen from Murran village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was recovered from village outskirts on Monday.
Residents sad the youth identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul GaniBhat of Murran village had left his home on Sunday at around 5 pm for a routine walk to village market.
“He didn’t return home till late evening,” they said adding afterwards the villagers launched a search for him.
They said his family members attempted to reach him on his phone but to no avail.
The locals said at around 10 pm, they heard multiple gunshots and on the morning, bullet riddled body of Gulzar was found lying on roadside in the village outskirts. “He had multiple bullet wounds on chest”.
The villagers said they informed police about the incident, who after performing lego-medical formalities handed the body to heirs, for last rites.
Later, Gulzar’s body was buried in graveyard at Bonpora locality of Murran village.
Gulzar, a lone brother among four sisters, was running an eye clinic at Bijbehara town of Anantnag district.
A police spokesman said police has registered a case and initiated investigation.
He said initial investigation suggests that ZahoorThokar and Showkat Dar-led group of HizbulMujahideen militants are involved in this killing.