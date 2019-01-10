About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bulandshahr violence: Key suspect BJYM member arrested by police

Published at January 10, 2019 10:00 AM 0Comment(s)465views


Press Trust of India

Meerut (UP)

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Shikhar Agarwal, a key suspect in the mob violence in Bulandshahr's Siyana, was arrested early Thursday, police said.

Agarwal was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior official said.

"He was arrested this morning. We are interrogating him and produce him in the local court later today," Additional Superintendent of Police (Bulandhshahr city) Atul Kumar Srivastava told PTI. Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3.

An FIR against 27 named people and 50 to 60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana Police Station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village.

On January 3, the police had arrested local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, also a key suspect in the case.

A separate FIR was lodged by the police for cow slaughter on a complaint by Yogesh Raj. So far, over 35 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including Army jawan Jeetender Malik, Prashant Nat who allegedly shot the inspector dead and Kalua who had attacked him with an axe, the police said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top