About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bulandshahr violence: Armyman arrested

Published at December 09, 2018 11:28 AM 0Comment(s)1011views


Press Trust of India

Lucknow

An Army man allegedly involved in the killing of a police inspector during mob violence in Bulandshahr has been arrested, a senior official of the UP Special Task Force said Sunday.

"The Army handed over Jitendra Malik to UP STF team in Meerut yesterday late night," IG STF Amitabh Yash told PTI here today.

Asked whether this will be considered as handing over by Army or arrest by the STF, Yash said, "technically it will be considered as arrest. In the videos available he is present at the site of violence."

Currently, he is in police custody in Meerut, the IG STF said.

On Monday, a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Bulandshahr district apparently after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby.

During the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said Saturday that full cooperation will be extended in the investigation of the incident.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top