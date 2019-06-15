Bukhari’s assassination exposed increasing threats to journalists: KJA

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) on Friday paid tributes to the prominent journalist and founding editor Rising Kashmir Shuja’at Bukhari on his first death anniversary.

KJA’s office bearers conveyed a meeting and recalled Bukhari’s contribution in the field of journalism. It reiterated its demand for bringing legal closure to the case as the final charge sheet is yet to filed in the court.

His killing has shocked journalists across the globe as he was one of the prominent journalists in journalistic, social, political and academic circles.

Bukhari’s assassination has shed light on the increasing threats and curbs journalists face in Kashmir in the last three decades of armed conflict.

KJA takes his death anniversary as an opportunity to demand that the J&K government should ensure that safety of journalists in Kashmir and allow them to work without pressures and hassles.