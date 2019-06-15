Bukhari was a truthful journalist: Naqvi

June 15, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘India using Israeli policy on Kashmir, Indian Muslims’

Remembering founding editor of Rising Kashmir Syed Shujaat Bukhari as a truthful journalist, veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi Friday said journalism is facing the toughest time in India under the current dispensation.

Addressing a gathering on the launch of a book titled “Kashmiris Thin Red Lines” at Tagore hall, Naqvi said India is adopting Israeli policy against Kashmiris and Muslims in India.

Kashmir's Thin Red Lines is a compilation of works of Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari. The book is co-authored by his wife Dr Tahmeena Bukhari.

“We are living in a time, where media is controlled by crony capitalism. When all businessmen are on your side, you invest money in media, and eventually control it,” Naqvi said.

“Today, all day you (Modi) is being shown only one person,” he added. “It is marketing of Prime Minister.”

Naqvi said targeting Kashmiris and Muslims in India has become a norm to gain political mileage out of it.

Pitching for resolution of Kashmir, he said Pakistan should be taken on board as it is a part of a complex issue that include – India, Pakistan -- Hindu ,Muslims.

Naqvi said if Hindu nationalism and Hindu Rashtra was given a chance after 1947, it would have been better than this “bogus secularism”.

“This would have saved us from where we are today," he said.

Paying tribute to Shujaat Bukhari, Naqvi called him a truthful journalist and said Bukhari had the qualities and the courage to side with the truth.