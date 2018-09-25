About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bukhari visits protesting teachers at Press Enclave, urges Guv admin’s personal intervention

‘Teachers most respected people in community, their demands deserve immediate attention’


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 24:

 Senior PDP leader and former Minister, Syed Basharat Bukhari Monday called on protesting teachers here at Press Enclave and urged the Governor's administration to immediately intervene into the matter which has led to the strike by teachers.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) Bukhari said “unless and until government does not hear the protesting teachers the demands raised by them can’t be resolved'.
Saying that teachers are most respected people of the community Bukhari said “unless and until the authorities don't hear the protesting teachers, they can't understand the demands raised by them and unless the authorities don't understand the demands they can't settle the demands.” (KNS)

 

 

